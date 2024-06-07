The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1,305.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Timken worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Timken stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

