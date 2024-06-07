Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 581,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,320,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $172.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

