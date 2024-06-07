THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.75 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

THO stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. THOR Industries has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

