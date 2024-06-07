THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.20 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.41. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

