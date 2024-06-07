Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $76.32 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.45. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

