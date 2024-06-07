Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Down 2.8%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 2,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Thryv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thryv

Thryv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,566,969.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Thryv by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.