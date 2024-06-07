TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,869 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $410.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.51. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

