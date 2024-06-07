Toro (NYSE:TTC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. Toro has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

