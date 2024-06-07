Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Stock Up 14.4 %

Toro stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.67. Toro has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $106.68.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.