Tower Limited (TWR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on June 26th

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from Tower’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Tower Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.
About Tower
