Tower Limited (TWR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on June 26th

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from Tower’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.

Tower Limited provides general insurance products in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Its insurance products include car, house, contents, contract works and renovation cover, landlord, boat, business, travel, pet, renters, house and contents bundle, electric vehicle, motorbike and motorcycle, lifestyle block, caravan or trailer, motorhome, campervan and RV, and multi-policy discount insurance.

