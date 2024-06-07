Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 19,702 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 178.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $237,100,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hess by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after buying an additional 882,045 shares during the period. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $110,423,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $147.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $129.12 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

