Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 26,847 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 364.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $114.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

