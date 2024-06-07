Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 9,009 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $425.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

