Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $165.67 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

