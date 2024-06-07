Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 161.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.00 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

