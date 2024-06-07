Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after acquiring an additional 742,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $123.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

