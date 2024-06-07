Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 210.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

