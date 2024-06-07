Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 12,307 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ED opened at $91.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

