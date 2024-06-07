Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 20,133 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

