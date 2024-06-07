Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 20,881 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 672.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $257.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,433 shares of company stock valued at $91,455,327. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

