Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 40,670 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

