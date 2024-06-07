Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,646 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

