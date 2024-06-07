Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 5,076 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $630.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $675.07 and a 200 day moving average of $626.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.22 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

