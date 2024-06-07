Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 55,742 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 948.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,742 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.92% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XRT opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $659.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.