Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 9,384 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,342,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

