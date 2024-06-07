Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 185.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,561,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $198.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.66. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

