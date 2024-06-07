Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,365,000 after buying an additional 58,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

