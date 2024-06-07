Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.