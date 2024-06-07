Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 189.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,499,000 after purchasing an additional 150,318 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

