Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.13 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 151.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,939,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $551.28 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

