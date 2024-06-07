Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.51 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

