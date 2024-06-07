Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.51 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.28 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.68 and a 200-day moving average of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

