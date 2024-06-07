Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.53 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,571 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $83.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.