Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,460 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

