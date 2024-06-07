Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $53,018,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $758.61 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $694.84 and a 200-day moving average of $660.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.