Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 220.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,665 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 102,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 204,832 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIS opened at $76.38 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

