Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.20 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 252.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $163.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average of $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.