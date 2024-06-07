Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

NUE opened at $163.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

