Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 369.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,178 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centene by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

