Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 171.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $73.33.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.