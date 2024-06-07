Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 789.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.