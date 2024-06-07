Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

Global Payments stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

