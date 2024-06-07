Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.00 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day moving average of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

