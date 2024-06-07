Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.62% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 636,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 221,659 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $24.27 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

