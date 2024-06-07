Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 13,945 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 141.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.04 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

