Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 19,899 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $24,056,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $17,511,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $7,033,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TQQQ opened at $67.37 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

