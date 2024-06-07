Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 34,521 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.