Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 57,250 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,407 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 160,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

