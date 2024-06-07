Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 80,622 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 815.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,622 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,847,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

