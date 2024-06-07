Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 830.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after purchasing an additional 458,963 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 9,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 525.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,523. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $432.23 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

